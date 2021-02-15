Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Why Zuma cannot, and will not, go to prison If the former president falls, it will be onto a Lilo in the fire-pool at Nkandla BL PREMIUM

The narrative is clear and uncomplicated. By refusing to appear before the Zondo commission Jacob Zuma is trying to evade justice yet again, hoping to delay that inevitable day when he goes to prison. That’s the consensus, isn’t it? That Zuma must — and will — go to jail and serve a lengthy term?

It’s a logical idea. Somebody, we know, needs to be locked up. And since the Guptas are long gone and we can’t really recall the names and faces of the big auditors who assisted state capture, it has to be the one who has been left holding the bag. Zuma must be jailed...