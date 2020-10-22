Abalone poachers: A nation at sea

I was sitting in my garden on Saturday evening, ruminating about what to write for my FM column this week. Suddenly, my neighbour shouted: "Bugger off! Get away, you thieves!" Actually, he qualified "thieves" with a nasty adjective, but I’ll leave that to your imagination.

Naturally, as a model 21st-century citizen, I immediately turned on my cellphone video before wandering over to offer help. It turned out he wasn’t being mugged, but was standing on his balcony yelling at perlemoen poachers diving off an inflatable boat a few hundred metres offshore.

"God, I hate those bastards," he muttered, once he’d stopped shouting.

I, too, decry the wholesale plundering of our sea life, especially because in this case it’s a plunder driven by perlemoen’s unfortunate and absurd status as a delicacy in the apparently insatiable Chinese market, analogous to shark-fin soup and bird’s nest soup both in scarcity and mucous taste profile. And, unlike rhinos, perlemoen isn’t ever going to be on anyone’s list of cute things to save.

But I couldn’t help wincing at the vitriol directed at the poachers, and the automatic casting of them as the enemy.

In a recent article in Hakai magazine, journalist Kimon de Greef (who, with former poacher Shuhood Abader, wrote the excellent must-read Poacher: Confessions from the Abalone Underworld) talks about how "Chinese mafia groups, in alliance with SA drug cartels, have taken control of the market … Over the past few decades, these syndicates have paid poachers to collectively harvest some 45,000t of abalone — or nearly 6t per day.

"Money from abalone poaching has corrupted every government agency tasked with combating the problem. In 2018, the two top officials in SA’s fisheries department were embroiled in separate abalone scandals."

So far, so South African. As with almost every other area of our lives where government and opportunity collide, there’s corruption. Well, I say "almost" every area. It might actually be every area.