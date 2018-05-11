National

Fisheries department officials face fraud charges related to R45m abalone contract

11 May 2018 - 09:57 Aron Hyman and Bobby Jordan
Abalone. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Abalone. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The fisheries department’s finance chief and three other officials could face criminal charges of fraud and corruption after a forensic investigation into a R45m contract.

The investigation was commissioned in 2017 by Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana after red flags were raised about the appointment of fish-processing company Willjaro to sell 90 tonnes of abalone‚ confiscated from poachers‚ to buyers in China.

The report of the investigation‚ seen by Times Select‚ also makes critical findings about Willjaro. The company — whose contract was subsequently suspended following lengthy court case — responded by accusing the investigative outfit that compiled the report‚ The iFirm‚ of conducting a smear campaign.

The report was submitted on May 31 2017‚ and Zokwana said that, based on its recommendations, he had appointed lawyers to draft charges against implicated officials.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

DG returns to work at High Court finds his suspension unlawful

Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries director-general Mike Mlengana was suspended on allegations of gross misconduct; the Pretoria High Court ...
National
17 days ago

Science department takes on Treasury over damaging budget cuts

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says there is a great deal of concern over the lack of funding
National
1 day ago

Parliament to crack the whip as crisis engulfs water department

The terms of reference of an inquiry into the Department of Water and Sanitation’s woeful administrative and financial state are under ...
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The drought gives Cape’s wines subtle notes of ...
National
2.
Chief Justice slams racism saying ‘we need to end ...
National
3.
Hawks take over probe of fatal Verulam mosque ...
National
4.
The state of our SOEs now that Cyril Ramaphosa is ...
National

Related Articles

DG returns to work at High Court finds his suspension unlawful
National

Science department takes on Treasury over damaging budget cuts
National

Parliament to crack the whip as crisis engulfs water department
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.