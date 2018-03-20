The kingpins of a criminal syndicate responsible for looting SA’s coast of 400 tonnes of abalone and shipping it to Hong Kong were sentenced in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday.

The marathon case, which has been running for 11 years, came to an end with Judge Patrick Gamble handing down 15-year jail sentences to two of the accused‚ Adriaan Wildschutt and Tony du Toit.

Willem van Rensburg was sentenced to eight years in prison and Phillip Miller to four years. A fifth accused‚ Johannes Liebenberg‚ received a one-year suspended sentence.

Van Rensburg‚ Wildschutt‚ and Du Toit were granted bail with strict conditions following sentencing after they were granted leave to appeal. They were found guilty of racketeering under the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act for their roles in running the syndicate.

Gamble noted evidence by a Marine Coastal Management official that abalone could sell for as much as HK$3‚800 per catty (a unit of measurement equal to 604g), or R5‚800 for 604g, in the street markets of Hong Kong.

Heavily armed members of the police’s tactical response team were outside the court for the duration of the sentencing.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said the authority welcomed the sentencing, which sent a clear message to poachers.

Law enforcement agencies needed to be thanked for their "unwavering efforts" in poaching cases, he said.

Complicated case

"They worked day and night and managed to turn around containers with abalone that were destined for Hong Kong. We need to congratulate the prosecutors‚ advocate Jolou van der Merwe and advocate Aradhana Heeramun‚ who worked through a complicated case for 11 long years and secured convictions and long sentences."

Ntabazalila said the state had opposed the bail applications and argued that the accused could flee "as they were convicted and sentenced people".

Van Rensburg was released on bail of R50‚000‚ Wildschutt on R30‚000 and Du Toit on R20‚000. The three have to report to police stations daily.

The case has been postponed to April 16.

Meanwhile, nine Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries antipoaching officials and another eight individuals‚ each representing a separate abalone syndicate‚ appeared in the Cape Town District Court on charges of poaching and racketeering. Their case was postponed to April 10 for affidavits to be submitted.

