Business Falling off a cliff

As business, labour, the government and community representatives met this week to share proposals on how to drive an economic revival, new economic data indicates how hard the economy has been hit by Covid-19.

With job losses rising, incomes falling and businesses shutting, especially in the worst- affected sectors, the damage will be hard to reverse. The cancellation of investments by several companies will weigh on the economy's capacity to turn around.