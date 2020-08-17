Companies / Financial Services No downgrades expected for banks after earnings season Fitch says SA banks are being prudent by taking severe provisions for expected bad debts upfront BL PREMIUM

Fitch ratings agency says that despite the sharp reduction in the banking sector’s profitability over the first five months of the year, it does not expect to make further downgrades to the credit ratings of the country’s five largest banks.

Major banks have recently warned that earnings will decline when they report 2020 full- and half-year financial results.