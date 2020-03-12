Dead end for governments public wage bill plan?

The government’s review of the 2018 public sector wage agreement, announced late last month, may just turn out to be a damp squib.

For all the government’s posturing and claims to be talking to labour about reviewing the deal, the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) — the bargaining council in which the agreement was struck — says the government cannot simply pull out of the deal.

Should it do so and fail to give effect to the wage increase it agreed to in the 2018 wage talks, the government risks being hauled to court by unions in litigation that could span a number of years. Such a move could also place the government in a precarious position politically, given the breach of trust it would involve.

This is according to PSCBC general secretary Frikkie de Bruin, speaking to the FM about the review tabled in the council on February 25.

"The bottom line is the government cannot withdraw from a binding agreement if that agreement has an expiry date and a deadline for its implementation; it cannot withdraw in law," De Bruin says.

He describes the situation as a marriage in which one party was caught cheating and the PSCBC is the go-between trying to save the rocky union.

While it is not "competent" in law for the government to withdraw from the deal, it may simply decide not to comply, and not implement the inflation plus 1% increase on April 1, the date agreed to by parties in 2018.

This is one scenario De Bruin sketches. If this happens, unions will most likely declare a dispute, and the PSCBC would have to step in to enforce the agreement. If the government were to then ignore an enforcement order, the stage would be set for the unions to go to court.

De Bruin confirms to the FM that there are no formal talks about the review under way between the government and the unions in the council. He says both sides are "upset" and have their own rules of engagement. The unions, for example, refuse to entertain talk about a review, while the government wants labour to agree to the possibility of a review before entertaining any further talks.

This comes just weeks before the last leg of the wage deal is expected to be implemented. With three weeks to go, and unions standing firm, government’s much-publicised attempt to reduce the public wage bill appears to be dead in the water.

"It’s a power play on both sides," according to De Bruin.

How the government proceeds will set the tone for the next round of wage talks, set to unfold later this year. Should it fail to implement the increase on April 1, it would mark a severe breach of trust, with far-reaching implications for collective bargaining, De Bruin adds.