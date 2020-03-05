DENNIS DAVIS: Mboweni’s tax tightrope

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget is built on two fundamental assumptions. The first is that given the precarious nature of the economy, any significant tax increase would, in the short run at least, depress further economic growth. The second is that the deficit could be maintained within acceptable boundaries if the public wage bill is reduced over the next three years by R160bn.

The first assumption is the least controversial. The economic structure inherited from apartheid luminously reflects the gross level of inequality that has not improved in any meaningful way since 1994. For the purposes of tax policy, that means SA’s tax profile resembles a pyramid: of 13.8-million taxpayers, only 308,000 make taxable income of more than R1m and only 125,000 make taxable income of R1.5m or more. In all, 40% of income tax is paid by these people.

This doesn’t mean that most people pay no tax: all South Africans pay tax, particularly VAT.

The critical point, though, is this: the only tax increase that can produce significant revenue is a VAT hike — but it’s a retrogressive tax.

Sure, hiking the maximum marginal rate of tax for the top two tiers would increase revenue, but by no more than a third as much as could be raised by a one percentage point VAT increase.

Of course, SA could consider a wealth tax. It would improve the legitimacy of the current system. But the evidence is that a wealth tax wouldn’t raise enough revenue to stanch the deficit flow either.

Thus, today, there is little scope for the sort of tax increases that would solve the deficit problem. This means only two options are available to increase tax collections in a meaningful way: either increase economic growth, or improve tax collections.

On the first of these, the prognosis isn’t good. Depressingly, the budget projects tepid growth over the next three years: 0.9% in 2021, 1.3% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023. That’s hardly the sort of growth that will either produce major revenue, or reduce the horrific levels of unemployment. In fact, the budget provides little indication as to how the economy will grow at more than 2% — let alone the 5% needed to vindicate the constitutional vision of a society based on freedom, dignity and equality.

SA’s debt compounds the problem. The cost of servicing that debt is R229bn this year; it’s the fastest-growing expenditure item. This huge hole gainsays the arguments of economic populists that more spending, without any meaningful cost-cutting, should have been the order of the budget.