Mr Fix it Why Sars is battling: the economy, emigration and enemies within Edward Kieswetter is resolute about rooting out the rot at SA's tax authority. But restoring faith in Sars also depends on factors outside his immediate control — ensuring accountability for corruption, for example, and growing the economy

Diane Lalor was a member of the high court litigation unit of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) — a crack team at the tax agency that, by rights, should have been part of the high-profile court victory that Sars scored over alleged Western Cape gangster Mark Lifman this week.

Here, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that Lifman had no reasonable prospect of success in his attempt to stop Sars from seizing assets to settle his R352m tax debt.