Cabinet ministers: why are these rogues still in office?

Nhlanhla Nene did a rare thing for a serving SA cabinet minister this month when he asked to be relieved of his duties as finance minister. He took this step following disclosures about private meetings with the Guptas — after previous denials — and questions arising around his time as chair of the Public Investment Corp.

We have, after all, become accustomed to our politicians clinging doggedly to their positions, even when they’re mired in controversy.

But Nene’s request threw this into sharp relief. So while President Cyril Ramaphosa mulled his options, many began to question why it was that Nene should go when other ministers with much darker clouds over their heads are still in cabinet — ministers who have been accused of lying under oath, enabling the state capture project, looting the departments they run, and accepting bribes.

When, in February, Ramaphosa reshuffled the cabinet he had inherited from Jacob Zuma, there was disbelief that these ministers had retained their seats. The president has since made it clear that he will reconfigure and cut down the executive, though this is only likely to happen after next year’s elections.

Meanwhile, the FM has rounded up the rogues — those ministers who, in a perfect world, would have done the honourable thing and left with Nene, if not long before.