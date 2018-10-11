Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why let Nene go and keep other liars remain in the cabinet?

11 October 2018 - 05:02
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
If good governance was, as he said it was, the reason for allowing Nhlanhla Nene to leave office, then President Cyril Ramaphosa has other fish to fry in his “thuma mina” cabinet.

Nene lied to reporters, but told the truth when put under oath. Ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini have been found to have lied under oath, and Dlamini has a perjury investigation pending against her.

Police minister Bheki Cele has been declared “incompetent and dishonest” by the Moloi board of inquiry, which recommended that he be investigated for corruption.

The tenets of good governance demand that these three, for starters, be removed from the cabinet. They are doing harm to the country just by being in the cabinet. Their presence also harms the “new dawn” of the ANC. Be consistent, Ramaphosa.

Paul Hoffman SC
Director, Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa

