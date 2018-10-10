Malusi Gigaba tells Parliament he met Guptas in his professional capacity

“As I have said, as a public representative I attend many functions and interact with many stakeholders. It does not follow that I am beholden to them. I have done no favours for the Guptas; neither have I received any gratification from them.

"I attended the Diwali functions and wedding, with other cabinet members present at these functions …. As a public representative and a politician, it is inherent in my role to interact with as many stakeholders as possible, to be accessible to them and to hear their perspectives. It does not follow that I am beholden to someone because I have interacted with them in a space where there are many other people.

“I have been to [the Guptas'] home when invited to functions there in the presence of other public representatives and many other people including at their home. This is not evidence of some corrupt relationship, which I in any event deny,” Gigaba said.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's announced that he had accepted the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and appointed former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni to the post.

Nene asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following public pressure over his testimony at the state capture inquiry, at which he admitted to meeting the Gupta family on numerous occasions, and at their private Saxonwold home.

Read Gigaba's full statement below: