CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Nene's resignation was astonishing. Let's hope it has set the bar higher
EXTRACT
Nene, to the utter astonishment of every South African, resigned. In so doing, he has become the first person in in the history of our new democracy to do so.
It’s not something our chaps in government have absorbed into their consciousness: If you lie (or behave in an unseemly fashion) then you have a moral obligation to resign.
Tell that to the morally reprehensible former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who failed the old, frail and needy by botching the disbursement of social grants.
Or Malusi Gigaba who kept his job (and then put in charge of this country’s finances) despite evidence that Home Affairs was selling citizenship to illegal immigrants – and the likes of state capturers like the Guptas too.
