State proposes movable assets as collateral for SMME loans

Equipment, livestock, vehicles, inventory and cash and cash equivalents could be used by the sector to secure funding, says government

21 May 2023 - 07:44

Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) could offer livestock, vehicles and furniture to financial institutions as security for loans to expand their operations — if government has its way.  

The department of small business development has unveiled a plan to allow such businesses increased access to credit by introducing a register of movable assets they can present as collateral when seeking funding. ..

