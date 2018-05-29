CRAIG RAY: Siya Kolisi is the born leader the Springboks need

'When I heard his speech at his wedding, I was blown away. It was the most uplifting speech, delivered without notes, coming straight from the heart'

For Kolisi and South Africa his appointment is a much broader statement that rugby’s glacial progression to a truly multiracial sport in SA is gathering pace. The white-tipped polar icecaps of Bok rugby have melted.

Kolisi is only 26 but he has played 103 Super Rugby games and has been part of the Springbok squad since 2012. He has earned his spurs as a player and more recently as a leader.

“The Stormers captaincy has helped my rugby in a massive way. I’m not someone who gives Braveheart speeches. I’m all about my deeds,” Kolisi said in a recent interview.