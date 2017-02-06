Sport

Tom Brady leads Patriots to 25 point comeback and Super Bowl victory

After Lady Gaga descended into the stadium on cables to perform the half-time show, the game was turned on its head

06 February 2017 - 05:53 AM Ray Hartley
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS

New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, pulled off the impossible by overcoming a 25 point third quarter deficit to win the Super Bowl for a record fifth time.

No team has ever come back from a deficit of more than 14 points to win the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons seemed destined to win going into halftime with a 21-3 lead. Two of the three touchdowns were the result of turnovers and the Patriots looked like the simply did not have an answer for Atlanta's super fast defence.

But after Lady Gaga descended into the stadium on cables to perform the half-time show, the game was turned on its head.

Not before the lead stretched to 25 points in the third quarter. But then the Patriots defence stopped Ryan and Brady began to find his recievers.

The game was tied at 28-28 at the end of full time.

Brady then led the Patriots to victory with a sudden-death touchdown. He was named Most Valuable Player.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How the Blitzboks are shredding the sevens ...
Sport
2.
Proteas chasing 12th successive home ODI win
Sport / Cricket
3.
Drug agency busts Qatar drugs-testing lab for ...
Sport
4.
Outlook on Allister Coetzee as clear as mud, but ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Abby Solms in Drak seventh heaven
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.