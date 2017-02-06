Tom Brady leads Patriots to 25 point comeback and Super Bowl victory

New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, pulled off the impossible by overcoming a 25 point third quarter deficit to win the Super Bowl for a record fifth time.

No team has ever come back from a deficit of more than 14 points to win the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons seemed destined to win going into halftime with a 21-3 lead. Two of the three touchdowns were the result of turnovers and the Patriots looked like the simply did not have an answer for Atlanta's super fast defence.

But after Lady Gaga descended into the stadium on cables to perform the half-time show, the game was turned on its head.

Not before the lead stretched to 25 points in the third quarter. But then the Patriots defence stopped Ryan and Brady began to find his recievers.

The game was tied at 28-28 at the end of full time.

Brady then led the Patriots to victory with a sudden-death touchdown. He was named Most Valuable Player.