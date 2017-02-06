Former Springbok scrumhalf and captain Joost van der Westhuizen has died. He was 45.

This was confirmed on Monday by J9 Foundation‚ the organisation he helped establish to fight the disease‚ and a source at SA Rugby.

The foundation issued a short statement which read: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Joost. He passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

"He will be sorely missed Xx."

He was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning. He was placed on life support after his key organs began to fail late on Friday as a result of the effects of motor neuron disease — a condition he was diagnosed with in 2011.

The J9 foundation said he was “putting up an incredible fight” over the weekend.

“He really is our Superman!”

Van der Westhuizen had fought motor neuron disease (MND) for the past six years.

The disease causes the degeneration of cells that control muscle movements.

When he was diagnosed with a form of MND in 2011‚ at the age of 40‚ Van der Westhuizen was given two and a half years to live‚ yet he held on with the unwavering determination he showed on the field while playing for the Springboks‚ the Bulls and his beloved Blue Bulls.