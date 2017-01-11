“I have always known him as a fantastic person and great player — you just have to look at his statistics.

“I have been fortunate to share various dressing rooms with him from the time he was my captain at under-19 level to now where we are playing Test cricket together 15 years later.”

Wayne Parnell said the team wanted to win the Test and whitewash the Sri Lankans for the sake of Amla who has been the foundation for many successes on international battlegrounds around the world since 2004.

“Like Stephen (Cook) said‚ his record speaks for itself. The man has scored almost 8000 Test runs at an average of almost 50 which is remarkable,” Parnell said.

“He has been one of the pillars of this team for a long time and it will be nice to give him a win that will ensure a whitewash in his 100th Test.

“We haven‘t had a whitewash in a while; it would be great to do it for a guy like him.”

Parnell added that throughout his international career‚ Amla had always been someone he could turn to for advice when things got tough.

“He has been like a brother to me; an awesome team man. I really wish him well in this Test.”

Cook said Amla was a calming influence in the team; someone with a good feel for the game who knew how to share his tactical nous with those around him.

“On my debut‚ I batted with him for a long time. He was so welcoming and helpful‚” Cook said.

“He plays a vital role in the side whether he makes 0 or 100. He is one of those guys who starts on 30 because his experience is worth 30 runs.”

— TMG Digital