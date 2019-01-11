A referendum on land reform in SA? Brexit suggests not

One danger of this is that there may be a populist call for the introduction of referendums. For instance, if down the road, the Constitutional Court were to rule that any proposed amendment to the constitution regarding the expropriation of land without compensation was unconstitutional, there might be a demand that the issue be put directly to the people. And, there are many within the governing ANC who might agree.

Superficially, the idea might have its attractions. Why should the Constitutional Court be entitled to frustrate the popular will? The answer is that, although referendums may have their place in the toolbox of democracy, (as in California, where referendums concerning a variety of matters are regularly put to voters at elections), they can be easily misused (as was proved emphatically by fascist dictators in Europe in the 1930s). However, we need to look no further than Brexit for an example of where a referendum has been arrogantly and thoughtlessly entered into with alarming consequences.

Brexit: a referendum for all the wrong reasons

Britain has got into the Brexit mess because of a longstanding division about membership of the EU within the governing Conservative Party. Then Prime Minister David Cameron made the fateful decision in 2016 to hold a national referendum on continuing membership of the EU, on the presumption that a “Yes” vote would win, and that this would silence his right wing for a generation.

His plan went terribly wrong. For a host of reasons, the electorate chose to give the political establishment a bloody nose by voting “No”, albeit narrowly: about 52% of those who voted, voted to leave the EU, 48% to stay.

Humiliated, Cameron resigned: Theresa May took over as prime minister and committed to negotiating Britain’s exit. Fatefully, she held an election to strengthen her hand, but lost her majority in parliament. After two years, the chickens are coming home to roost.

It’s not inconceivable that she will be able to edge the deal she has negotiated for Britain to leave the EU through parliament. However, most observers reckon that parliament will reject it, as it pleases neither the majority of “leavers” nor “remainers”. In which case, Britain is approaching a constitutional crisis.

One way out of the crisis, apparently gaining momentum, is for parliament to vote for the holding of another referendum. The justification put forward is that now the British people have had two years to gain a greater understanding of the consequences of leaving the EU, and that realistic options (no deal, May’s deal, further negotiation or stay within the EU) are now on the table, they should be entitled to decide.

However, if parliament opts for another referendum, it will have to do so over May’s head. She routinely calls the 2016 referendum the greatest exercise in democracy in British history.

She insists that the referundum’s result must be honoured — despite the fact that domestically and internationally there is widespread opinion and evidence that Britain’s decision to leave the EU has turned out to be a terrible mistake.

Lessons for SA

There are four lessons South Africans can learn from the Brexit fiasco.

One, resort to referendums on highly contentious issues is as likely to deepen political polarisation as to resolve it.

Two, if referendems are to become part of a country’s democratic machinery, it is vital that their constitutional status is established before their use. In Britain, the constitutional status of referendums has never been established.

Britain calls itself a parliamentary democracy. But resort to referendums implies that popular sovereignty must trump parliamentary democracy. However, because Britain does not have a written constitution, it does not have a Constitutional Court to resolve the matter.