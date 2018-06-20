How the monochrome culture reigns in boardrooms

Not cited, but probably true, will be reasons such as shareholders (read asset managers) would be distinctly wary of investing in companies "over-burdened" with black directors; and white male directors don’t really want to be outnumbered by black colleagues. Oh yes, and it will probably be reckoned that many issues are "too complex" for black directors.

Whether women in British boardroom, blacks in South African boardrooms (or heaven help us, black women in boardrooms in either country), all this reflects the monochrome culture of the corporate boardroom. As the Jack Hammer Executive Report also noted, boards choose leaders who look, sound and act like them. Leaders choose adjutants who look, sound and act like them.

Risks are rarely taken and "experiments" are left for where the potential damage of a false move will be limited.

It’s nothing new to suggest that the top echelons of corporate power are run by narrowly circumscribed white male networks who feel comfortable with each other and enjoy chewing the fat at the golf club and deploring the latest gaffes by the Springboks.

Admission to others is not barred but it is discretionary, and if you want in, it’s wise not to be too different. Blacks will say you have got to act white; women may say it’s best to be as male and as unfeminine as one can be (and for goodness sake don’t get pregnant).

There might well be a case for saying that the male exclusiveness (and the whiteness) of British boardrooms is more reprehensible than the white domination of South African boardrooms. After all, Britain has been at the business of industrialisation for centuries, and it’s a well-established fact that women and girls are now performing better than men and boys at school and university.

While there might be many "reasons" why relatively few women make it into the boardroom, there is no excuse. It’s downright misogyny.

In contrast, corporations in SA can, with some justification, cite the burden of the country’s atrocious history (although they had quite a hand in it); the manner in which black upward mobility has been blocked by lousy education and the far-reaching extent of segregation, which has limited interracial mixing; and the lopsided nature of the post-apartheid political economy, which has revolved around black political power versus white economic power.