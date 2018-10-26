Zwelinzima Vavi is a man of strong political convictions, or at least he will be if any of the people he helped into power ever get convicted

TOM EATON: Who can keep up with fickle Vavi’s latest strongly held belief?

Zwelinzima Vavi was having none of it.

On Wednesday afternoon the veteran flip-flopper was flopping hard, taking to Twitter to lambaste Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech.

Vavi is a man of strong political convictions, or at least he will be if any of the people he helped into power ever get convicted. Certainly he’s always been willing to stand up for what other people think is right.

I don’t know what his opinion of Mboweni was on Tuesday morning, or how it had changed by Tuesday evening, or if he’d changed his mind again by Wednesday morning, or had recanted and apologised by Wednesday lunchtime. But at least for a few minutes on Wednesday afternoon, Vavi was disgusted.