The Bosasa bribes scandal suggests professional politicians are easy to bribe; or, worse, the very idea of public service is not entered with a desire to ‘do good’

TONY LEON: Rise of political professionals over citizen-politicians drains the well of ideas to respond to issues

And then there were none.

That was the thought that occurred last Thursday, in Bryanston, Sandton, when I attended the memorial service for Rupert Lorimer.

Until his death in early January, Lorimer was the last living member of the group of six new MPs who, in 1974, were elected to parliament for the Progressive Party, to serve alongside its long-time, sole representative, Helen Suzman