TONY LEON: Malusi Gigaba shares Donald Trump’s aversion to the truth

The apparently reckless US president has mastered the art of blurting out falsehoods — particularly in the witness box

Here’s a teaser as political enthusiasts absorb the results this morning of the hugely significant midterm elections for control of the US Congress.

What is the difference between embattled local home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and Donald Trump?

The obvious answer is that both have, via audio or video, had matters best left in the bedroom put on excruciating and embarrassing display. In Gigaba’s case, it was via a hacked cellphone, and in Trump’s case it was the enraged detail provided of his nether regions by his scorned (alleged) former paramour, the magnificently named pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

The next similarity is both men’s difficulty with telling the truth.