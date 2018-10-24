TOM EATON: Cyril Ramaphosa must ditch the dolts but so must the suits upstairs

The question most South Africans were asking, however, was a more logical one: on what planet is someone like this paid a literal fortune to head up a department of immense strategic importance?

As the TV interview ended and we went back to our lives like deer slowly drifting away from the glade in which a spaced-out and slightly paranoid doe has spontaneously combusted, we asked ourselves many questions about Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, the SA Revenue Service's (Sars's) chief of digital and IT, and user of metaphors involving the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir.

For instance, had she gone onto the SABC’s Morning Live show in her official capacity, or was this her debut as a conceptual performance artist? Is she a morning person and, if she is, what happens in the Sars IT department in the afternoon, when she crashes? Does she have a special rail in her office from which she can hang, sloth-like, in those exhausting post-lunch hours?

The question most South Africans were asking, however, was a more logical one: on what planet is someone like this paid a literal fortune to head up a department of immense strategic importance?