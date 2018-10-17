National

There has not been one IT strategy meeting at Sars in 17 months, executive says

Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane spoke of ‘institutionalised chaos’ at the Revenue Service, at the Nugent inquiry on Wednesday

17 October 2018 - 13:59 Amil Umraw
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD

The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has heard that “institutionalised chaos” may be the cause of a lack of strategy implementation in the revenue service’s IT division.

This was according to Sars’s digital information systems and technologies chief officer‚ Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane‚ who delivered her testimony to retired judge Robert Nugent and his commission on Wednesday.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane — who was ridiculed on social media for her statements during an SABC interview earlier on Wednesday — told the commission that since she began in her position in May 2017‚ there had not been one strategy meeting at Sars.

Asked if her division was effective‚ she said more could be done.

“As far as I am concerned‚ I think we can do better. We have a strategy … we have plans on the table. The world has gone digital. We have quite a number of suggestions that we have put on the table. They are going to be done. We have evidence on the table of the proof of concepts we have already done. Some things may not happen as fast as we want‚ we are going to have further discussions to convince the commissioner that these must happen as a matter of urgency‚” she said.

“There are things that you call institutionalised chaos. The testimony was that there’s no strategy and there’s no direction. When I say we must do blockchain‚ somebody says it is not leadership or it is not a strategy.”

Makhekhe-Mokhuane also said budget cuts had affected implementation of the IT strategy.

The commission is focusing on Sars’s IT structures following an overhauling of its strategy under now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

Moyane appointed global consultancy firm Gartner to assess Sars’s IT system and strategy — which came at a cost of about R200m — and halted the revenue service’s modernisation programme.

Read judge Robert Nugent's full interim report of the inquiry into Sars

Nugent submitted the interim report of the inquiry into Sars to President Cyril Ramaphosa in late September
National
4 hours ago

Collapse of SARS’s e-filing imminent

Halting of tax agency’s IT modernisation programme by Moyane could now cost R1bn to fix
National
1 day ago

AMIL UMRAW: How Moyane laid the groundwork for the collapse of SARS e-filing

'Moyane appointed global consultancy Gartner to assess SARS’s IT system and strategy – which came at a cost of about R200m'
News
1 day ago

Gartner's R100m work has moved Sars ‘backward’ and did not add value

Evidence indicates Gartner was paid large amounts to fix a system that was not broken, very similar to the narrative that emerged around Bain's ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Right2Know rails against high data costs at ...
National
2.
Tax on cigarettes should be 70% higher, ...
National
3.
PSA fails to get health department out of ‘death ...
National
4.
PIC’s Dan Matjila did a favour at the behest of ...
National

Related Articles

Fire Tom Moyane from Sars now, says judge Robert Nugent
National

Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge
National

Nugent: Sars revamp benefited tax dodgers
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.