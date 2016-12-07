News

#IfMalemaWasPresident - The top nine tweets

07 December 2016 - 13:53 PM Tshisalive

Twitter users have been in a frenzy with speculation over what would be the outcome if EFF leader Julius Malema were to become president of the country.

The hashtag #IfMalemaWasPresident has been topping the trends list for hours‚ with people inundating the platform with a string of comments and side-splitting memes.

Here's what would go down if Malema became president‚ according to Twitter of course.

