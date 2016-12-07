#IfMalemaWasPresident - The top nine tweets
Twitter users have been in a frenzy with speculation over what would be the outcome if EFF leader Julius Malema were to become president of the country.
The hashtag #IfMalemaWasPresident has been topping the trends list for hours‚ with people inundating the platform with a string of comments and side-splitting memes.
Here's what would go down if Malema became president‚ according to Twitter of course.
@SundayTimesZA #IfMalemaWasPresident & lobola be refundable..Damage already done by then juju pic.twitter.com/qD3isU32w9— Nesha (@Nesha1388) December 7, 2016
#IfMalemaWasPresident Black people would walk freely & confidently in their land without fear of "disturbing the whites". pic.twitter.com/TwSfoaip0I— Danielsen Boys (@DanielsenBoys) December 6, 2016
Polokwane would be the Capital city of South Africa #IfMalemaWasPresident #thatfukneeshow pic.twitter.com/vJQ9SW6DVq— That Fuknee Show (@THATFUkNEESHOW) December 7, 2016
#IfMalemaWasPresident lol this hashtag pic.twitter.com/9fjXfEAVgs— RecycledStreetWear (@Excellentmajola) December 7, 2016
#IfMalemaWasPresident President Zuma will be Prisoner Zuma jail number #JZ783 pic.twitter.com/Hfu5ueVZZn— Lebo Matlapeng ✒ – (@Junbugstone) December 7, 2016
#IfMalemaWasPresident these MPs will be history 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XNvPZU07i9— JavasMeropa (@maphale25) December 7, 2016
#ifmalemawaspresident Zuma will be like pic.twitter.com/wCkTOK9bUK— Kedezembabozz (@tmabaso101) December 7, 2016
#IfMalemaWasPresident i don't even wanna say it fam! Saxonwold shebeen would be an art craft exhibition center pic.twitter.com/aBz4G01meE— Zintle (@ZintleMiza) December 7, 2016
Please login or register to comment.