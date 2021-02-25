budget 2021
WELFARE: Tighten your belts, ye poor
Paltry social grants reverse Mboweni’s earlier prioritising of people over fiscal consolidation, says welfare advocate
25 February 2021 - 06:00
It came as a surprise that social grants were at the receiving end of austerity measures in the budget, never mind the finance minister’s insistence that this was not an austerity budget.
Social grant recipients received a below-inflation increase, and the special Covid-19 distress grant, received by 1.2-million South Africans, is to be discontinued in April...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now