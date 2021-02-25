Special Reports budget 2021 MAMOKETE LIJANE: Not the remedy, but still a salve This budget aims to show lenders that SA is clawing back its fiscal credibility and coming back to a sustainable path BL PREMIUM

The budget tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni this week reflects the early effort to wrestle with the conflicting priorities of supporting growth, while shifting the fiscus onto a more sustainable path.

This is not the budget that signals that SA is out of the woods, as far as the threat of a fiscal meltdown and its concomitant effects on policy stability and sustainable growth are concerned...