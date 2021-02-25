budget 2021
INFRASTRUCTURE: Shoulder to the wheel
Mboweni plays nicely with the private sector as the government renews its infrastructure pledges
25 February 2021 - 06:00
Beleaguered companies across SA industry have long begged for infrastructure initiatives that could help light a fire under the economy.
Wednesday’s budget appears to have made a start on this — though critics say money allocated to building SA up again is far from enough...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now