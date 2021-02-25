Special Reports budget 2021 Eskom: the elephant in the budget room Avoiding discussion of Eskom and its enormous debt burden unfortunately won’t make the problem go away BL PREMIUM

"If you don’t have something nice to say, then don’t say anything at all." It’s a favourite nugget of advice mothers bestow on their children, and perhaps one that Tito Mboweni’s mom swore by too — because it is precisely the approach the finance minister took on the subject of Eskom in his budget speech.

That is to say, he made no mention of the ailing state-owned entity (SOE)...