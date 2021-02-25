budget 2021
PERSONAL TAX: Breathe out, for now
Income tax hikes are off the table and, in fact, some relief has been granted. But the wealthy had better watch out
25 February 2021 - 06:00
Can you hear that? It’s the collective sigh of millions of relieved taxpayers.
Speculation was rife that individuals would be drowned in tax hikes this year, with talk of a special R9bn vaccine tax, and even a wealth tax of perhaps 5% of net assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now