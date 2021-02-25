Special Reports budget 2021 PERSONAL TAX: Breathe out, for now Income tax hikes are off the table and, in fact, some relief has been granted. But the wealthy had better watch out BL PREMIUM

Can you hear that? It’s the collective sigh of millions of relieved taxpayers.

Speculation was rife that individuals would be drowned in tax hikes this year, with talk of a special R9bn vaccine tax, and even a wealth tax of perhaps 5% of net assets...