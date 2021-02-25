Special Reports budget 2021 COVID RESPONSE: Treasury’s big jab job all paid for How do you spend your way out of a pandemic? Well, buy the people their vaccines. For starters BL PREMIUM

After the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, SA could do with a shot in the arm.

And for R10.3bn, that is exactly what it is getting, in the form of a "massive and free" vaccination programme, says the National Treasury, which will allocate a further R9bn in case costs escalate...