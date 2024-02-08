NATASHA MARRIAN: Will 2024 expose seismic shifts in voter sentiment?
New poll suggests the ANC provincial meltdown runs deep and the DA could lose Western Cape majority
08 February 2024 - 05:02
The DA looks set to lose its absolute majority in the Western Cape, the ANC is retreating to rural areas and there is considerable voter appetite for pre-election pacts such as the multiparty charter (MPC).
These are some of the key findings of a poll conducted for Roger Jardine’s new political outfit, Change Starts Now, by David Everatt, professor of urban governance at the Wits University School of Governance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.