analysis
The final chapter in Zuma’s playbook
Jacob Zuma’s promotion of the newly formed MK Party is a transparent attempt to ensure his own political relevance. His attempts to undermine the integrity of the IEC reflect his desperate clinging to what power he has left
25 January 2024 - 05:00
In the summer of 2010, then president Jacob Zuma stood in the old assembly in parliament at the launch of the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) inaugural “Atlas of Results”, praising the commission for being at the forefront of electoral transparency in the world.
Back then, South Africa was a different country and Zuma was at the height of his political power. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.