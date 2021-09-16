Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Next test of Cyril’s resolve President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resolve as a reformer is set to be tested, now that the radical economic transformation faction has largely been neutralised B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resolve as a reformer is set to be tested, now that the radical economic transformation (RET) faction has largely been neutralised. His reaction to what comes next will determine how factions in the governing party will realign themselves and how new loyalties will form in the run-up to the ANC’s elective conference at the end of next year.

Ramaphosa has enabled hitherto broken institutions to combat corruption and to do their jobs. He has pretty much been sitting back and observing as his foes succumbed: think Ace Magashule. But it was always a matter of time before the attention turned to those seen as Ramaphosa’s allies and in addition, how far he would go to protect the ANC...