Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Show me an insurrectionist in handcuffs, Mr Ramaphosa The President needs to show investors that he has quelled the unrest. So where are the arrests of those responsible for July’s mayhem? BL PREMIUM

On July 16 a group calling itself the Free Jacob Zuma Campaign "gave" the government 14 days to release the former president from prison. The campaign’s organisers issued a veiled warning that the riots Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had experienced the previous week would be repeated if their demand was not met by the end of July.

July 31 came and went. Nothing happened. KZN and the rest of SA remained calm. Yet to say "nothing happened" is a lie on my part...