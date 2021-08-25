JUSTICE MALALA: Show me an insurrectionist in handcuffs, Mr Ramaphosa
The President needs to show investors that he has quelled the unrest. So where are the arrests of those responsible for July’s mayhem?
25 August 2021 - 08:00
On July 16 a group calling itself the Free Jacob Zuma Campaign "gave" the government 14 days to release the former president from prison. The campaign’s organisers issued a veiled warning that the riots Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had experienced the previous week would be repeated if their demand was not met by the end of July.
July 31 came and went. Nothing happened. KZN and the rest of SA remained calm. Yet to say "nothing happened" is a lie on my part...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now