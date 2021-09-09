David Mabuza: The cat plays it cool
It’s unclear, given David Mabuza’s lengthy absence from office for medical treatment, whether he’ll be fit for re-election to the deputy presidency come 2022 —or if he even wants the job
09 September 2021 - 05:00
The next succession clash in the ANC will be over the post of deputy president at the party’s 2022 national conference, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is widely expected to secure election to the top post for a second term.
Whoever is elected as deputy president will be in line for the top job when Ramaphosa finishes his second term at the ANC helm in 2027...
