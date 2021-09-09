Features Judgment day looms for ANC A new Ipsos poll finds that support for the ANC among registered voters has fallen to 49.3%. This is deeply worrying for a party already riddled with corruption and mismanagement B L Premium

It’s all systems go for the 2021 local government elections, set to take place by November 1, and political parties are scrambling to get ready amid the pandemic. The ANC is in a decidedly weak position, with its own polling showing it is in trouble with voters.

A report on election projections — presented at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla over the weekend — suggests the party could fare worse than in 2019, when it pulled almost 58% of the national vote...