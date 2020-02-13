NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s time to slay some bears Mr President
Whatever Ramaphosa announces in his Sona will mean little unless his words are matched with action
13 February 2020 - 05:00
It is almost two years to the day that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural state of the nation address (Sona). It has been a trying two years for South Africans. Unemployment is at its highest ever — nearly 40% of South Africans are unemployed according to the expanded definition; this in a country which has long been counted among the most unequal societies in the world.
Economic growth is dismal, load-shedding is the norm, corruption allegations have long lost their shock value, government debt is rising, and South Africans are becoming poorer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now