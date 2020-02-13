Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s time to slay some bears Mr President Whatever Ramaphosa announces in his Sona will mean little unless his words are matched with action BL PREMIUM

It is almost two years to the day that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural state of the nation address (Sona). It has been a trying two years for South Africans. Unemployment is at its highest ever — nearly 40% of South Africans are unemployed according to the expanded definition; this in a country which has long been counted among the most unequal societies in the world.

Economic growth is dismal, load-shedding is the norm, corruption allegations have long lost their shock value, government debt is rising, and South Africans are becoming poorer.