Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: No pain, no gain, no sane government South Africans high and low will have to suffer for a long time to fix SA, something Ramaphosa and Gordhan don’t seem to understand BL PREMIUM

SA’s bloated, money-guzzling, incompetent and collapsing state-owned enterprises will not be fixed without pain. There will be pain for workers like those at Eskom, because there is no way you can fix that entity without shedding jobs. There will be pain for ordinary South Africans and owners of small and large businesses because you cannot fix Eskom’s power supply without the load-shedding we are currently experiencing.

There will be a lot of pain for a long time. This does not apply to just Eskom. The SA public service is bloated, incompetent, inefficient and way too expensive. It has to be trimmed or else government finances will remain a risk to the country. There will be pain.