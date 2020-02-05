Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Can Ramaphosa follow De Klerk and change the course of SA? President can introduce big changes in the state of the nation address, just as FW De Klerk did in 1990 when he announced the end of apartheid BL PREMIUM

To mark the 30th anniversary of FW de Klerk’s earth-shaking speech to parliament on February 2 1990, veteran journalist Tim du Plessis sent me an inquiry.

“Can you describe”, he asked, “where you were and what you felt when you heard the news?”