Economy German businesses want stability before investing in SA, says Angela Merkel German chancellor's visit rekindles a political relationship that was ruptured under Cyril Ramaphosa's predecessor

German businesses are interested in investing in SA but they want to see “good conditions” in place, including less bureaucracy and more legal certainty, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Merkel’s two-day visit to SA — its largest trading partner in Africa — comes as the country faces rolling power cuts by struggling power utility Eskom, which is weighing on business and investor confidence and has eroded already weak expectations of economic growth.