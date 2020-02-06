NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s Mkhwebane test
How the ANC handles the motion to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be a key indication of whether it has learnt from its past mistakes in exercising parliamentary oversight
06 February 2020 - 05:00
A key frontier in the battle between factions in the ANC has always been within its parliamentary caucus. It will be no different for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. How the ANC handles the motion to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be a key indication of whether it has learnt from its past mistakes in exercising parliamentary oversight.
It will also provide a glimpse into the balance of power in the parliamentary caucus and whether Ramaphosa’s reform project enjoys majority support in the governing party in parliament.
