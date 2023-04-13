Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
What is now known as Moore’s law began when Intel co-founder Gordon Moore wrote a 1965 article for the 35th anniversary issue of Electronics magazine. It was titled “Cramming more components onto integrated circuits”, and in it Moore, then the director of research & development at Fairchild Semiconductor, stated his now famous prediction about the semiconductor industry.
“The complexity for minimum component costs has increased at a rate of roughly a factor of two per year. Certainly over the short term this rate can be expected to continue, if not to increase,” he wrote...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Moore’s accidental ‘law’ that proved true
A ‘wild extrapolation’ made in 1965 set the scene — and the pace — for the development of the computer industry
What is now known as Moore’s law began when Intel co-founder Gordon Moore wrote a 1965 article for the 35th anniversary issue of Electronics magazine. It was titled “Cramming more components onto integrated circuits”, and in it Moore, then the director of research & development at Fairchild Semiconductor, stated his now famous prediction about the semiconductor industry.
“The complexity for minimum component costs has increased at a rate of roughly a factor of two per year. Certainly over the short term this rate can be expected to continue, if not to increase,” he wrote...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.