Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
Tabling South Africa’s investment plan at COP27 in Egypt last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would need $98bn over five years to begin its 20-year energy transition.
Following this, the International Partners Group (IPG) — France, Germany, the UK, US and EU — released a statement in which they said they “jointly welcome and endorse” South Africa’s just energy transition investment plan. ..
there shall be work
XHANTI PAYI: What makes for a ‘just’ transition?
A lot of thought has to go into the transition away from coal to ensure ‘nobody is left behind’
