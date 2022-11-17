×

Opinion / On My Mind

there shall be work

XHANTI PAYI: What makes for a ‘just’ transition?

A lot of thought has to go into the transition away from coal to ensure ‘nobody is left behind’

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Xhanti Payi

Tabling South Africa’s investment plan at COP27 in Egypt last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would need $98bn over five years to begin its 20-year energy transition.

Following this, the International Partners Group (IPG) — France, Germany, the UK, US and EU — released a statement in which they said they “jointly welcome and endorse” South Africa’s just energy transition investment plan. ..

