×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Cynical Sasol’s COP out

Greta could hand over awards in the ‘greenwashing, lying and cheating’ category

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 05:00

It’s difficult not to suspect the world is suffering from COP-fatigue, or at least that large proportion of the world that never attends a COP event. This year nonattendees include Greta Thunberg and, given that it’s taking place in no-nonsense Egypt, it’s possible that the nonattendees might include thousands of activists.

Thunberg reckons the events are worse than pointless as they allow governments and big business to indulge in “greenwashing, lying and cheating”. As it happens, COP27 also provided Coca-Cola with a great sponsorship opportunity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.