MUGWENA MALULEKE: Stop the unhealthy obsession with Sadtu

When no evidence could be found, those behind these allegations then disappeared into thin air. That disappearance does not surprise us, because even before the investigation they had already pronounced on Sadtu’s guilt. They have become experts in making judgments based on innuendo.

Sadtu represents the majority of more than 400,000 teachers in SA. Proportionally, it has a presence in over 80% of public schools.

Interestingly, one of the measures of the improvement in education is the matric results, which have again shown an improvement.

Schools led by principals who are Sadtu members and activists and where our members are in the majority performed well. If our members are so bad for education, why are results, particularly in schools where Sadtu is in the majority, improving?

People who like to drive wedges thrive on evil, desiring that there be conflict and instability — they know this leads to chaos, disorder and poor outcomes.

In turn, these poor outcomes will aggravate the levels of unemployment and poverty which affect communities served by Sadtu members.

For this reason, they wish for a conflict between Ramaphosa and Sadtu. They are unhappy about the labour peace which exists in the education sector — that is not in their interests.