KZN’s matric pass rate up — but still not fit for the king

Dlungwana said the province had also showed a steady increase in the percentage pass rate in maths and physical science over the past three years.

In maths the province obtained 37.91% in 2016; 41.59% in 2017 and 50.6% in 2018. In physical science it obtained 57.76% in 2016; 65.11% in 2017 and a remarkable 73.6% in 2018.

The number of schools which achieved a 100% pass rate was also increasing every year‚ said Dlungwana.

In 2016‚ 85 schools achieved a 100% pass rate‚ 109 in 2017 and 121 in 2018‚ with 32 in the Quintile 1 category and three special schools.

“In the same vein our Quintile 1 schools are doing very well in spite of the challenges they are faced with. In 2018‚ these schools achieved a 71% pass rate.

“The 2018 performance shows that as a province‚ we have necessary systems in place which we will continue to strengthen.

“As we keep saying‚ we are indeed on the right track. With this strong foundation‚ we are aiming at nothing below an 80% pass rate this year‚” said Dlungwana.

Zwelithini‚ who plays the role of patron of education in the province and who also attended the release of the results‚ demanded a 100% pass of his lavish 70th celebrations which took place at his Enyokeni and Linduzulu palaces in Nongoma in July last year.

TMG Digital