ADRIAN GORE: SA is the most irrationally pessimistic country in the world

Dear Tony, I am writing in response to your open letter, "Challenge to Adrian Gore", in the FM of November 22.

To clarify, the issues you raise in your letter formed the foundation of my argument. My call to arms at the Discovery Leadership Summit was not in spite of our problems as a country — like service delivery, which you rightly mention — but rather because of them. In addition, the plea to focus on positive signals was not to the exclusion of negative signals, which would be naive, but to focus on positive signals as well as the negative ones. Allow me to explain.

Global research shows that we universally suffer from "declinism" — the belief that our country and public life are on an irreversible downhill trajectory and that the future will undoubtedly be worse than the past and present (see Ipsos Mori’s "Perils of Perception" global study).

The same research shows that we believe this in spite of facts to the contrary, driven largely by our stubborn ignorance about the way national development indicators have actually improved (everything from crime to teenage pregnancy). The research also shows that South Africans suffer this acutely: relative to the facts, we are the most irrationally pessimistic country in the world.

Why does this matter?

Subscribing to this declinist narrative leads to dangerous consequences.

First, we don’t see our country’s progress, and there has been plenty.

As an example, our GDP is 2.5 times the size it was in 1994 on a dollar basis, formal housing increased by 131% from 1996 to 2016, new HIV infections went down 60% from 1999 to 2016, and the murder rate per 100,000 dropped 50% from 1994 to 2017.