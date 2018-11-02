ADRIAN GORE: Why vision-based leadership is well worth embracing

The major flaw in much of the declinist narrative is the failure to distinguish between absolute and relative changes: relative decline is interpreted as absolute decline. Steven Pinker highlights these conclusively progressive trends in his latest book, Enlightenment Now. Life expectancy is up, from a world average of less than 30 years in the mid-18th century to more than 70 years today; the threat of infectious disease has been greatly reduced; and around the world children are going to school longer with literacy going on the rise. The list goes on.

The critical point is that as South Africans we suffer this acutely. Not only are we gloomy about how the world has changed and what the future holds; on a broad range of issues, SA survey respondents gave the least accurate guesses of where the figures on global and national development stood — out of all 38 countries. And while South Africans are not just impervious to the facts on progress, the study revealed they are confident in their erroneous perceptions.

Declinism could easily be excused as a peculiarity of cognition, except it has real and dangerous consequences which impede our progress. Firstly, we don’t see our country’s progress. The fact is SA, like the world, is a fundamentally better place as time progresses. Our GDP is 2.5 times the size it was in 1994 on a dollar basis; formal housing has increased by 131% from 1996 to 2016; new HIV infections have gone down 60% from 1999 to 2016; and the murder rate per 100,000 is down 50% from 1994 to 2017.

Our country is also larger and more relevant than we think. Our provinces square up against other countries in terms of GDP: Gauteng is bigger than Kenya and Ethiopia, and the Western Cape is almost the size of Ghana. Our economy is substantial: in terms of stocks traded in 2017, SA trumps the Middle East and North Africa region, Singapore and Norway. It holds 82% of the pension fund assets in Africa, 18 times that of its second- ranked peer, Nigeria — even though its GDP is larger and its population 3.4 times larger.

This is important structurally; these long-term savings are invested into government and corporate debt and company equity, driving growth. Our market also enables huge companies to be built. Discovery’s revenue footprint (including Discovery Health Medical Scheme) is more than half that of Mauritius; and both Standard Bank and FirstRand are bigger than all Nigerian banks combined on a tier 1 capital basis.